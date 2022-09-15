Cayman Islands Classic to Air on FloHoops

Learn more about FloHoops | Tickets On Sale | Travel Packages

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s three games at the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic will be streamed live by FloHoops.com, the tournament organizers and the digital network announced on Thursday (September 15).

FloHoops will provide live and on-demand content and coverage for all 12 games of the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic, which runs from Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 at The John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

K-State is joined in the field by Akron, Illinois State, LSU, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

Fans wanting to watch the Wildcats’ three games on FloHoops will need to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber by clicking on the link. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and can be seen across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store, and Google Play Store.

Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.

K-State will meet for Rhode Island for the first time in their respective histories in the final game of the first day of the tournament at 7:30 p.m., CT on Monday, Nov. 21. LSU and Illinois State will meet in the opener at 11 a.m., CT followed by Akron and WKU at 1:30 p.m., CT. Mountain West foe Nevada and AAC member Tulane will open the evening session at 5 p.m., CT followed by the Wildcats and Rams.

The K-State/URI winner will advance to face the winner of the contest between Nevada and Tulane on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., CT, while the two remaining teams will play at 5 p.m., CT.

In the opponent bracket, the winner of the first game between LSU and Illinois State will play the winner of the second game between Akron and WKU on Tuesday, November 22 at 1:30 p.m., CT, while the two remaining teams will open the second day of the tournament at 11 a.m., CT.

The winner of each bracket will face off in the championship game on Wednesday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m., CT. There will be three consolation games that will precede the title contest at 11 a.m., CT (seventh-place game), 1:30 p.m., CT (fifth-place game) and 5 p.m., CT (third-place game), respectively.

Tickets are currently on sale now through ticket partner Event Pro with K-State booster packages priced at $125 (access to all 3 games), while all-session passes start at $200. More information can be found at the following link.

Those interested in travel packages can contact Sports & Entertainment Travel, the official fan travel provider for the Cayman Islands Classic, by visiting CaymanIslandsClassicTravel.com or by phone at (877) 669.8903.

This will mark K-State’s first appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic, however, the Wildcats did win the championship in their last visit to a tournament in the Caribbean after defeating Eastern Kentucky (95-68), Penn (64-48) and Missouri (82-67) in the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

K-State was originally scheduled to play in the Cayman Island Classic during the 2020-21 season, but the tournament was first relocated to Florida then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time that organizers have put on the tournament since George Mason won the title in 2019.

Previous winners of the Cayman Islands Classic include Cincinnati (2017), Creighton (2018) and George Mason (2019). The Patriots knocked off New Mexico State, 68-64, for the 2019 title after defeating Old Dominion (60-53) and Nebraska (85-66) in the first two rounds. Other 2019 participants included Colorado State, Loyola Chicago, South Florida and Washington State.

K-State enters year one under head coach Jerome Tang, who was hired by the school on March 21 after a 19-year stint in helping build Baylor into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats return All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and All-Defensive Team member Markquis Nowell (12.4 ppg., 5.0 apg.) and junior Ish Massoud (6.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg.). Nowell led the Big 12 in steals (2.2 spg.), while he was second in assists and assist/turnover ratio.

The Wildcats have signed 13 additional players for the upcoming season, including transfers Cam Carter (Mississippi State), Jerrell Colbert (LSU), Tykei Greene (Manhattan/Stony Brook), Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola (Stetson/Arkansas/Hofstra), Keyontae Johnson (Florida), David N’Guessan (Virginia Tech), Desi Sills (Arkansas/Arkansas State), Anthony Thomas (UT-Martin/Tallahassee Community College) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Chipola College) as well as a pair of incoming freshmen in Dorian Finister and Taj Manning.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 home schedule are currently on sale through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling (800) 221.CATS as well as online at kstatesports.com.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.