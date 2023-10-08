Caution: Wet Paint

The pedestrian area of a Salina bridge will be painted beginning this week.

According to the City of Salina, during the week of October 9th, Southern Coatings of Tarpon Springs, Florida will begin repainting the Oakdale Avenue Bridge’s pedestrian rails.

The bridge is located three blocks south of Iron Avenue at the northeast corner of Oakdale Park.

Sidewalks over the bridge will be closed in one direction while that side’s rails are removed and repainted at a remote location. Pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge by using the other sidewalk or walking along the ample road shoulder.

Vehicular traffic may experience brief delays while the rails are being removed and reinstalled.

The faded and weathered pea green paint will be replaced with black paint. Similar treatments occurred at the bridge on Iron Avenue west of Marymount Road in 2017 and the bridge on Mulberry Street west of Oakdale Park in 2018.

The contractor plans to complete the work in two to three weeks.

The $120,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2023 street maintenance capital improvement program.