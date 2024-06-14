Caution Urged During Summer Harvest

With summer wheat harvest underway, the Kansas Highway Patrol is urging extra caution on rural roads.

According to the agency, it’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas, and they would like to remind motorists to use more caution and patience when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other implements.

“With wheat harvest season beginning, you’ll see heavy farm implement and truck traffic moving in and out of Kansas wheat fields and on to Kansas roadways. It’s important to remember that traveling around these vehicles requires extra caution. By taking your time and giving farm and heavy equipment plenty of room on the roadways, you can help ensure that yourself, your loved ones, and our Kansas farmers all make it home safely,” said Captain Candice Breshears, Kansas Highway Patrol.

Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

Tips to keep in mind: