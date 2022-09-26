Cause of Death Determined

Salina Police have determined the cause of death in a case involving a body which was discovered in a Salina neighborhood back in July.

Police say autopsy and toxicology findings have been received for Adam N. Guzman. The cause of death is listed as an accidental overdose.

On July 8th, the agency’s detective division began investigating the case of a deceased person found in the 900 block of W. South Street. On July 26th,the identification of the deceased person was confirmed to be 29-year-old Adam Noe Guzman, a Salina resident.

The autopsy findings, toxicology report, an information from the case investigation have been provided to the Saline County Attorney, Jeff

Ebel, and this case is now closed.