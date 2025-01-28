Cattlemen’s Day scheduled for March 7

A featured talk on genetic modifications in livestock, and an economic outlook on the beef industry highlight the annual Cattlemen’s Day hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

The event will be held at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan due to ongoing construction of a new indoor arena and improvements to Weber Hall on the K-State campus.

Cattlemen’s Day, now in its 112th year, begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 7 at the Armory, located at 721 Levee Drive. The cost to attend is $25 for those who register by Feb. 21 at noon, or $35 on the day of the event. There is no charge for students who pre-register. Registration is available online.

Allison Van Enennaam, an extension specialist in animal biotechnology and genomics at the University of California-Davis, will discuss ‘Genetic Modifications in Livestock.’ Also, K-State agriculture economics professor Glynn Tonsor will give a beef industry economic outlook.

“We’re excited to announce our 112th K-State Cattlemen’s Day program,” said A.J. Tarpoff, K-State associate professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “With the demolition of Weber Arena, we are moving the event off campus for one year with plans to host the 2026 event in the Bilbrey Family Event Center (off Kimball Avenue in Manhattan).”

“Our goal with Cattlemen’s Day is to share the latest information and research with attendees to better prepare them for management decisions in the upcoming year.”

The day starts at 8 a.m. with registration, refreshments sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show.

“This year we have numerous participants signed up for our allied industry trade show,” Tarpoff said. “Although the trade show will look a little different not hosted in Weber Arena, it will continue to provide a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders.”

Lunch will be smoked brisket sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and trade show exhibitors. Cajun-spiced catfish will also be available. Call Hall ice cream will also be served, sponsored by Huvepharma.

The afternoon program will include a talk by Dale Woerner, Texas Tech University Cargill endowed professor, who will discuss what is new in yield grade technology. K-State animal science graduate students will wrap up the program with their research roundup.

Also on March 7, the 48th Annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog.

On March 6, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Richard Porter will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the Annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner.