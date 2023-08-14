Cattle Truck Crash Prompting PETA Billboard

A recent cattle truck crash is prompting the most well-known animal rights group in the world to put up a billboard near Ellsworth.

According to the People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, they plan to place a “sky-high message” near the site on Kansas 156 Highway south of Interstate 70.

Back on August 9th the truck hauling cattle crashed in rural Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck carrying 76 cattle overturned on K 156 Highway. Of the 76 cattle in the overturned trailer, 63 cows survived and 13 cows did not, including 5 of the 13 which had to be put down due to injuries.

PETA says the billboard is to remind everyone that the “crash victims were individuals”. The billboard shows a cow’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

“Cows died in terror and agony because of this crash, and the traumatized survivors were rounded up and likely hauled off so their throats could be slit and their bodies carved up for food,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA urges everyone to see cows as the sensitive beings they are and go vegan.”

According to PETA, at slaughterhouses, workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one leg, and cut their throat—often while they’re still conscious. Each person who goes vegan saves nearly 200 animals every year; reduces their own risk of suffering from cancer, heart disease, strokes, diabetes, and obesity; and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint.

According to the organization, Already this year, there have been at least 33 animal-transport truck crashes.