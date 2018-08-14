Cattle Truck Crash Prompting Billboard

A recent cattle truck crash is prompting the most well-known animal rights group in the world to put up a billboard in Saline County.

Back on August 7th a truck hauling cattle crashed in rural Saline County. A semi hauling 65 head of cattle crashed in a ditch southeast of Salina. As the driver reached for something a couple of wheels dropped off the road, the load shifted, and the truck and trailer rolled onto its side into a ditch.

A half-dozen head of cattle were killed in the crash. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization, or PETA, plans to put up a billboard.

PETA tells KSAL News in honor of the cows who suffered and died in the crash they plans to place a billboard near the crash site, showing a cow’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

“Six gentle cows died in this wreck, and those who survived were rounded up and presumably shipped off to the slaughterhouse, where their throats were slit,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA hopes to pay tribute to their too-short lives with a billboard urging people to prevent future suffering by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates.”

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”, notes that before cows are loaded onto trucks bound for slaughterhouses, they’re often confined to cramped, filthy feedlots without protection from the elements or temperature extremes. Calves are torn away from their mothers within hours of birth and are castrated and branded without painkillers. At the slaughterhouse, workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one leg, and cut their throats-often while they’re still conscious and able to feel pain.