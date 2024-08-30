Cattle Producers Sought For Outbound Trade Mission to Mexico

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is currently recruiting for an outbound beef genetics trade mission to Hermosillo, Mexico. The mission is a joint effort between the International Brangus Breeders Association, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and will take place November 4-8, 2024.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, during the outbound mission, the team will have an opportunity to visit ranches and agribusinesses in the beef sector. Additionally, the trade mission will allow Kansas producers to network and promote U.S. beef genetics during an educational seminar and reception. Producers who raise purebred cattle and are interested in exporting to Mexico should consider applying.

Supporting all facets of agriculture is central to KDA’s mission, including facilitating opportunities for producers to market and sell beef genetics both domestically and internationally. These missions were made possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding.

For an application, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/international or contact KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at [email protected] or 785-564-6704. Application deadline is Friday, September 6, 2024.