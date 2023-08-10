Cattle Killed in Crash

More than a dozen cattle were killed in a crash on an Ellsworth County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck carrying 76 cattle overturned Wednesday afternoon on K 156 Highway. The road was closed for an extended period of time as around 10 area ranchers responded to assist with recovery.

Of the 76 cattle in the overturned trailer, 63 cows survived and 13 cows did not, including 5 of the 13 which had to be put down due to injuries.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Photos via Trooper Ben Gardner / Kansas Highway Patrol