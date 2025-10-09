Cats Growing Name, Image, Likeness

Curry Sexton was a big time playmaker for the K-State Wildcats during his years at wide receiver in Manhattan.

Now the Kansas native is making big plays for student-athletes as he builds relationships with businesses and athletes through Wildcat NIL.

Curry joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Thursday and says NIL has grown to mean more than just money – as mentors help students mature to reach their goals off the field as well. Learn more at www.catsnil.com

Listen to the full interview here: