Catholic Charities Staffer Selected for National Storytelling Exhibit

Melissa Herrera, Emergency Assistance Coordinator at Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, has been selected as one of just 40 individuals nationwide to be featured in People of Hope: Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors — a new traveling museum exhibit launched by Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA).

Out of more than 240 submissions from across the country, Herrera’s heartfelt video sharing her experience working with a local man named Michael was chosen for professional recording later this month at CCUSA’s national headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. The finished exhibit will launch in Spring 2026 and travel the United States for two and a half years.

Funded by a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., People of Hope will feature immersive, first-person stories that showcase the transformative power of Christian service. Housed in a retrofitted tractor trailer, the mobile museum will highlight sacred encounters of compassion and dignity from Catholic Charities staff and volunteers across the country. Visitors will also be invited to record their own stories of service, with a national advertising campaign to accompany the tour.

Herrera’s story centers on a man named Michael, who first walked through the doors of Catholic Charities in Salina three years ago. Homeless, struggling with addiction, and feeling hopeless, Michael found not only practical support but also the compassion and encouragement he needed to change his life.

“Something tugged at me, saying, ‘This guy right here, he needs help. And you’re going to help him,’” Herrera recalled. “I told Michael, ‘When you’re ready to change, you’re going to come back and see me.’”

She offered him a second chance — and he took it.

Because of Catholic Charities and generous community support, Michael received food, shelter, and help finding employment. With Herrera’s guidance, he reconnected with a former employer, moved into his own apartment, and eventually obtained identification documents that opened doors to even more stability. Today, he is working, housed, and proudly sober for more than two and a half years.

“You made me feel like I was a person,” Michael told Herrera. “You helped me be more confident about myself. Thank you for everything. Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re doing an awesome job helping the community.”

“This recognition is such a joy—not just for Melissa, but for all of us,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “We are so proud of Melissa and the way she shared her heart. Her story is a beautiful reflection of what it means to serve others with compassion and hope. It’s a reminder that the quiet, faithful work happening here in Northern Kansas matters. It changes lives. We’re so grateful to Catholic Charities USA for lifting up these stories—and to our local supporters whose generosity and prayers make moments like this possible.”