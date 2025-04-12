Catholic Charities Outreach Services Expands

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is expanding its outreach services to include the Solomon community.

According to the organization, this move aims to provide essential support to families who may require additional assistance.

“On behalf of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, I am excited to announce our expansion into Solomon,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities. “Our goal is to reach families on the margins throughout Northern Kansas, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need.”

On Wednesday, May 7th, Catholic Charities will conduct a trial run, delivering food and hygiene items directly to residents of Solomon. This initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of individuals and families facing hardship.

“I think it will be wonderful to have Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas provide their outreach services in Solomon,” said Daylene Tracy, Parish Life Coordinator at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. “It will be great to fill the gap for those who may need some additional help at the beginning of the month. There is a need for it. Catholic Charities is there to help local people. I’ve seen this firsthand.”

Father John Wolesky also emphasized the importance of this expansion, noting that many individuals and families in the community are struggling financially. “It will be a great relief to have Catholic Charities here each month, providing support for those who need it most,” he said.

Here are the details for the Solomon outreach stop:

Solomon Stop:

Location: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3599 N Field Rd

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3599 N Field Rd Time: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

During the outreach stops, guests are requested to remain in their vehicles for their convenience and safety. Catholic Charities staff will come directly to them, streamlining the process and ensuring efficient distribution.

Please note that to receive assistance, attendees must have incomes at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. Proof of income will be required.

Catholic Charities currently visits 26 rural communities across the Diocese of Salina every month, in addition to serving from its three office locations in Hays, Salina, and Manhattan. Beginning in July, the organization plans to include regular monthly visits to Solomon.

For further information about Catholic Charities’ outreach efforts or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please visit www.ccnks.org/outreach or contact Berta Jaquez, Director of Stabilization and Outreach Services, at 785-825-0208.