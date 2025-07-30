Catholic Charities Outreach Services Expand Again

Salina based Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is again expanding its outreach services.

According to the organization, its outreach services now include the Enterprise community. This move aims to provide essential support to families who may require additional assistance.

“On behalf of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, I am excited to announce our expansion into Enterprise,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities. “Our goal is to reach families on the margins throughout Northern Kansas, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need.”

On Thursday, August 21st, Catholic Charities will conduct a trial run, delivering food and hygiene items directly to residents of Enterprise. This initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of individuals and families facing hardship.

Here are the details for the Enterprise outreach stop:

Enterprise Stop:

Location: In front of City Hall, 206 S Factory St

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am

During the outreach stops, guests are requested to remain in their vehicles for their convenience and safety. Catholic Charities staff will come directly to them, streamlining the process and ensuring efficient distribution.

Please note that to receive assistance, attendees must have incomes at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. Proof of income will be required.

Catholic Charities currently visits 28 rural communities across the Diocese of Salina every month, in addition to serving from its three office locations in Hays, Salina, and Manhattan. Future monthly visits to Enterprise will depend on the needs observed and the community response during the August 21st outreach stop.

For further information about Catholic Charities’ outreach efforts or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, please visit www.ccnks.org/outreach or contact Conail Sauter, Outreach Services Coordinator, at 785-323-0644.