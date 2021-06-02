Catfish Jones Headlines June First Friday

A local singer and songwriter will headline the June First Friday concert in Downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, for the June 4 First Friday head downtown to enjoy the music of Catfish Jones.

Catfish Jones is a singer and songwriter from Salina, Kansas. Writing since the ’90s, Jones is on a personal quest to capture the songs which have yet to be written. His art is more than just a musical biography- these songs represent a unique style of storytelling from fairytale and myth to science and geography. Get ready for a dynamic acoustic presentation of original music with a few traditional songs along the way.

The performance starts at 6 p.m. at the outdoor public plaza next to Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, near the corner of N. Santa Fe Ave. and W. Ash St.

A row of parking spots adjacent to the plaza will be available for designated, safe audience seating. Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the entire set, or stop by as you check out downtown Salina arts offerings, or as you shop or grab dinner.