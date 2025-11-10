“Catch Me if You Can” at Central

Salina Central High School drama students are in final rehearsals for their fall musical “Catch Me if You Can”.

According to the school, Friday, November 14th, and Saturday, November 15th at 7:00pm, and Sunday November 16th at 2:30pm, Salina Central Mustangs Theatre Troupe 639 & the Salina Central Jazz Band will present the musical “Catch Me If You Can”.

“Catch Me If You Can” tells the story of teenage con artist, Frank Abagnale Jr., who impersonates a pilot, doctor, and lawyer before being pursued by an FBI agent. The plot focuses on his elaborate scams and his attempts to evade capture while dealing with the emotional fallout of his parents’ divorce.

Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students and are available for purchase (cash, check or card are accepted) one hour before each performance at the Central High School Auditorium box office (enter through south entrance to the school) or online.

There is no service fee for using our online system. Any credit processing or tickets fees are all absorbed by our theatre troupe, so if you would like to skip the line, please purchase ahead of the production! You can use your online ticket at the door!

There will be simulated gun shots used during the production. This production is rated PG. Accessible seating is available at the rear of the auditorium. Run time is approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission in between the two acts with concessions provided for purchase by our parent booster organization.