Catch a Falling Star

Keep looking up for an amazing show in the sky during the next few nights – the Perseids meteor shower peaks between now and August 13th.

Jeffery Kasoff with the Salina Astronomy Club says find a place away from city lights after sunset and look up.

Kasoff joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says that with clear skies you can look up and have success because the Perseids meteor shower produce about 40 to 60 shooting stars per hour.

Each summer the earth travels through a debris field left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle making for plenty of meteors and even some fireballs that streak across the sky.

Kasoff adds you don’t need a telescope or binoculars – but to be patient and allow enough time for your eyes to become night adjusted for best viewing.