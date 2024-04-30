Catbacker Tour Set for Next Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Excitement is ramping up as Wildcat fans will soon get the opportunity to see their favorite student-athletes and coaches as the Kansas State Athletics has announced its 2024 Catbacker Tour dates and stops.

The tour, sponsored by Kansas Strong, will kick off May 14 with stops in Salina, Great Bend and Liberal before moving to Dodge City, Garden City and Scott City on May 15, and then on to Colby and Hays on May 16. Head football coach Chris Klieman, as well as coaches and student-athletes from various sports will be in attendance during the swing of Western Kansas.

Head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, other sports’ coaches and student-athletes will be a part of the second week of tours, beginning with Manhattan on May 20. Following stops in Hutchinson and Wichita on May 21, the tour will head to Chanute, Emporia and Kansas City on May 22 and end in Marysville, Seneca and Topeka on May 23.

The tour stops will have a fan-friendly atmosphere and feature mini-pep rallies, photo opportunities, and meet and greets with the guests. Willie Wildcat and members of the cheer team will also be in attendance. Make sure to follow K-State Athletics on social media platforms throughout the tour for more coverage.

2024 Catbacker Tour Schedule

Week One – May 14-16

May 14: Salina/Great Bend/Liberal

May 15: Dodge City/Garden City/Scott City

May 16: Colby/Hays

Week Two – May 20-23

May 20: Manhattan

May 21: Hutchinson/Wichita

May 22: Chanute/Emporia/Kansas City

May 23: Marysville/Seneca/Topeka