Catbacker Tour in Salina May 17th

The Salina Catbackers and Kansas State University have set a date for the 2023 Catbacker Tour in Salina.

Fresh off a Big 12 Football Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8, Salina K-State fans will be able to celebrate the Wildcats’ success on Wednedsay, May 17th from 8-10 AM at Old Chicago in Downtown Salina.

The Salina stop will be the first of several on the 17th for K-State student-athletes and coaches in an effort to not only celebrate the past year’s successes, but to also drum up support and excitement for the future.

Archie Riggs of the Salina Catbackers told KSAL the organization expects the Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson, Athletics Director Gene Taylor, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang, and others to join in on the fun.

More information on the event will be announced in the upcoming weeks, but K-State fans are encouraged to mark their calendars now.