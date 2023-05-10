Catalytic Converter Thief Caught

A thief’s conversation with a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy leads to his arrest.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol pulled over Tuesday morning to check on a car parked on the side of the road near Heath Auto Salvage, 2640 W. Old 40 Highway.

The deputy became suspicious with the reason why 45-year-old Toby Nelson was parked near the salvage yard and then found out his license was suspended.

Further investigation led to the discovery that Nelson had just removed a catalytic converter from a 1994 Ford van on the salvage lot, plus some tire and wheels from the lot.

Nelson allegedly resisted arrest and was tased to comply. Authorities also found methamphetamine in his car.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal trespass, theft, damage to property and possession of meth.