Another catalytic converter has been stolen, this time from a government office parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday, an employee with the USDA office, located at 760 S. Broadway, reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off one of their Ford F250 pickups parked on the lot.

The truck was last used on January 12. The total loss is estimated at $1,200.