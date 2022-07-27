Catalytic Converter Stolen

A catalytic converter is cut off a Ford Excursion in broad daylight.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a young woman who works at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3035 S. 9th contacted her dad off she started the 2005 Ford in the parking lot and heard an unusual noise.

Her father called police after a look under the SUV revealed part of the exhaust system had been removed. Store video shows around 4:20pm Tuesday afternoon, a person in an older model Chevy Trailblazer park next to the SUV – stay for abut 8-minutes and then drive away.

Loss is listed at $2,000.