Cat Helps Katelyn with 4-H

Katelyn Griffin was looking for a little inspiration this summer as she sat down with her canvas and paints.

Her cat named Mocha Man then took matter into his own hands …or paws to help out. “He walked on my painting with blue paint on his paws,” she said. “So he gave me the idea to just put stripes all over.”

The 10-year-old from Lindsborg is a member of the Smoky View 4-H Club and spent Wednesday morning getting feedback on her projects from local judges. Katelyn says the process can make you feel a little nervous at first, but those discussions lead to understanding.

“When you talk with the judge it’s basically like you’re learning something directly from what the judge is saying.”

Katelyn meets with 4-H Visual Arts Judge Kayla Kinser

Judge Kayla Kinser says she enjoys sharing her passion for the creative process with growing minds. “I grew up in 4-H and remember being on the other side of the table, talking with the judge,” she said.

Kinser, who is now an art instructor at Chapman High School has come full circle, “I love coming back to the fair and giving back to the program that meant so much to me.”

Judging on 4-H projects ranging from Art to Photography, Entomology to Dairy Cattle continues in the 4-H Building throughout the day with exhibits open to view as well.

The 2019 Tri-Rivers Fair wraps up Sunday night after the Tractor Pull and Carnival.

Katelyn and her brother Wyatt take in the day at the 2019 4-H Fair inside Kenwood Hall.