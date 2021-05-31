Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 56 °

Castro Comes Up Clutch as Swedes Win 5-4

Bethany Athletics ReleaseMay 31, 2021

Columbus, Ga. – Swedes Softball Senior Rayleen Castro came up huge for the Swedes collecting her second hit of the game in the top of the seventh to drive in Millenni Lucero to give the Swedes a 5-4 lead. Samantha Quezada was then able to retire the Madonna offense as the Swedes finished off the victory.

The Swedes bats were rolling as the put five runs on the board this afternoon. Ciera Flores went 3 for 3 with a home run. The home run ties Flores with Jordan Blakesley (2016) for the most in a season in school history. Flores also drew a walk as she had a stolen base, a run scored, and an RBI on the day. Samantha Quezada and Rayleen Castro both collected a pair of hits on the day for the Swedes. Millenni Lucero and Tori Quintana both added a hit for Bethany College. Melinda CrattyCiera Flores, and Caityln Myers all scored a run for the Swedes while Millenni Lucero scored a pair of runs. Samantha Quezada led the team with two RBI’s.

On the mound Samantha Quezada went the full seven innings as she recorded her twenty-eight complete game of the season. Quezada scattered eight hits and a walk while allowing four runs. She struck out three.

Up Next . . . 

The Swedes are on of just four teams left standing at the NAIA Softball World Series. They will play #1 seed Southern Oregon tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Swedes Beat Milligan 2-0 at NAIA World Series

May 27, 2021 6:25 pm

Bethany Softball Advances to NAIA World Serie...

May 19, 2021 11:50 pm

Russell Delivers Walk-off Single as Bethany S...

May 17, 2021 9:23 pm

Bethany Softball Wins 2-1 in NAIA National To...

 3:15 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Castro Comes Up Clutch as Swedes Wi...

Columbus, Ga. - Swedes Softball Senior Rayleen Castro came up huge for the Swedes collecting her ...

May 31, 2021 Comments

Mondesi homers as KC takes series o...

Sports News

May 31, 2021

VIDEO: Pausing to Remember

Top News

May 31, 2021

Kansas Soldier’s Remains Back Home

Top News

May 31, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Symposium to Commemorate ...
May 31, 2021Comments
Crash Victims Remembered
May 31, 2021Comments
Youth Bus Pass Summer Pro...
May 30, 2021Comments
New Game Warden K-9 Team ...
May 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices