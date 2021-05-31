Castro Comes Up Clutch as Swedes Win 5-4

Columbus, Ga. – Swedes Softball Senior Rayleen Castro came up huge for the Swedes collecting her second hit of the game in the top of the seventh to drive in Millenni Lucero to give the Swedes a 5-4 lead. Samantha Quezada was then able to retire the Madonna offense as the Swedes finished off the victory.

The Swedes bats were rolling as the put five runs on the board this afternoon. Ciera Flores went 3 for 3 with a home run. The home run ties Flores with Jordan Blakesley (2016) for the most in a season in school history. Flores also drew a walk as she had a stolen base, a run scored, and an RBI on the day. Samantha Quezada and Rayleen Castro both collected a pair of hits on the day for the Swedes. Millenni Lucero and Tori Quintana both added a hit for Bethany College. Melinda Cratty, Ciera Flores, and Caityln Myers all scored a run for the Swedes while Millenni Lucero scored a pair of runs. Samantha Quezada led the team with two RBI’s.

On the mound Samantha Quezada went the full seven innings as she recorded her twenty-eight complete game of the season. Quezada scattered eight hits and a walk while allowing four runs. She struck out three.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes are on of just four teams left standing at the NAIA Softball World Series. They will play #1 seed Southern Oregon tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM.