Castillo Named to Nike Hoop Summit Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State signee David Castillo (Bartlesville, Okla./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]) was among 12 prep players named to the prestigious 2024 Nike Hoop Summit for USA Basketball on Thursday (Jan. 11).

The annual event, which is in its 25th season in 2024, showcases the top American high school seniors against a World team of top international players 19-and-younger. This year’s game is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., and will air live on FS1 at 9 p.m., CT.

“It’s great honor for David,” said head coach Jerome Tang. “First of all, other than this past summer, he didn’t make Team USA (the under-19 team) because he was injured. The two summers before that, he was the starting point guard on gold-medal winning teams. This past summer, they didn’t even metal without him. David’s a winner and this is a reward for the hard work that he’s put in. I think he’s gonna have a blast playing that game. He’s healthy now. He’s been out of sight out of mind (because of his injury), so people are gonna see what a talent he is. I’m happy for him and his family. It’s a great honor to be a part of that team and excited to watch.”

Castillo is joined on the team by Ace Bailey (Rutgers), Isaiah Evans (Duke), Cooper Flagg (Duke), Boogie Fland (Kentucky), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), Tre Johnson (Texas), Asa Newell (Georgia), Patrick Ngongba II (Duke) and Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky).

The team will be led by head coach Sharman White (Pace Academy [Ga.]) and assistant coaches Frank Bennett (Chaminade College Prep [Mo.]) and Nick LoGalbo (Lane Technical College Prep [Ill.]).

Castillo has a long history with USA Basketball, having led Team USA to a pair of gold medals, including the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. He was also invited to the 2023 Team USA Junior National Team minicamp in April but could not play due to a foot injury.

A native of Bartlesville, Okla., Castillo played three years at Bartlesville High School before transferring to prep powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., for his senior season in 2023-24. Through 6 games, he leads the team in 3-point field goals (13) and free throws (17) and is second in scoring (11.3 ppg.) and rebounding (3.5 rpg.). He is a perfect 17-of-17 from free throw line.

Playing for K-State alum Clent Stewart, he left Bartlesville as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,594 points, averaging 23.7 points per game in his 67-game career. He was twice named to the Tulsa World All-State Team and was a finalist for the World’s 2023 State Player of the Year.

Castillo is rated among the top 50 players nationally by three of the four recruiting services, including No. 42 by Rivals, No. 45 by 247Sports and No. 50 by ESPN, while is among the top-10 point guards, including No. 7 by 247Sports, No. 8 by Rivals and No. 9 by On3.

