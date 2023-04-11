Casillan named KCAC Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Leila Casillan (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) was selected as the KCAC Flag Football Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week Perogram is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Kansas Wesleyan defeated the Midland Warriors in their lone game of the week, moving into sole possession of second place in the KCAC.

Casillan had an outstanding game for the Coyotes on defense. She recorded six flag pulls, which included five sacks, as KWU beat Midland 21-7. She was huge in holding Midland’s offense to 43 total yards in the second half as KWU got the win. Her five sacks accounted for a total of 21 lost yards. Casillan was huge in disrupting Midland’s pass game all day.

KWU improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the KCAC with the win. The Coyotes head to Leavenworth to take on Saint Mary on Saturday.

The Coyotes close out the regular season with three home games, against Hesston on April 18, Cottey on April 22 and Saint Mary on April 23. The KCAC Flag Football Tournament is April 28 and 29. First round games will be played at Paragon Star Sports Complex in Lee’s Summit, Mo., with the championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on April 29.