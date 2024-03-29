“Cashing” In On Poetry

The 40th Salina Spring Poetry Series will kick off on Tuesday with a reading by Cash Hollistah.

The reading will begin at 7 pm at Red Fern Booksellers (106 S Santa Fe Ave). Admission will be $5 cash at the door and free for students with ID.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Traci Brimhall, Kansas Poet Laureate, curated this year’s series. Brimhall selected poets with a broad range of perspectives who will share their work in Salina this April.

“It’s wonderful to be kicking off the 40th anniversary with an incredible Salina poet and performer. Cash is masterful with language, whether that’s through poetry or music. He brings a sense of rhythm and lyrical dexterity to everything he does. Hearing him perform is elating–my heart and ears are on fire as a listener. He’s a wonderful poet and an amazing advocate for the literary and musical arts in Kansas,” says Brimhall.

The lineup of poets for the 2024 Salina Poetry Series includes: