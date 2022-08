A burglar takes the cash and the video surveillance system from a Salina pizza store.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 10:45pm Tuesday and 9am Wednesday, someone entered the Little Ceasar’s Pizza at 645 E. Crawford and stole about $700 in cash.

Police say the thief opened the safe, took the money and then packed up the video system as well. There was no sign of forced entry.

Authorities suspect a former store employee could be tied to the crime.