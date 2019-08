Police are investigating a residential burglary in central Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 8:30am and 10:30am Wednesday morning, someone pushed open a window on a attached garage and entered a home in the 1700 block of Osborne.

Police say the thieves removed a 50-inch TV and also took a safe with approximately $1,200 cash inside.

There are no suspects. Total loss is listed at $1,800.