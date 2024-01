Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a local tavern on Monday morning.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 6am, suspects broke out a window at the Hideaway Bar, 540 Willis to gain entry into the business. Once inside they forced open a Dragon’s Ascent video game and stole the cash from the machine.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.