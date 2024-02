Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after someone broke into a local tavern.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 6:40am on Monday, someone broke a window and entered Chuck’s Bar located at 600 North Santa Fe.

Once inside the building they broke into the Dragon’s Ascent arcade game, destroying the machine and making off with the cash.

Loss and damage in the case is listed at $12,000.

Authorities are reviewing video footage as the investigation continues.