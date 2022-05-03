Cash Stolen, Cash Left Behind

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of $2,300 in cash from a pickup parked in Brookville.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime Monday between 4:29pm and 5:01pm someone entered a 2000 Chevy 1500 truck that was parked in the 100 block of E. 3rd Street and removed most of the cash from an envelope left in the vehicle’s console. The thief reportedly missed or intentionally left behind $300 in the envelope before departing.

The 25-year-old owner told deputies he thought he had locked the truck only to find out the locks don’t work.

Melander says the investigation is ongoing.