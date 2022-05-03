Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 39 °

Cash Stolen, Cash Left Behind

KSAL StaffMay 3, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of $2,300 in cash from a pickup parked in Brookville.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime Monday between 4:29pm and 5:01pm someone entered a 2000 Chevy 1500 truck that was parked in the 100 block of E. 3rd Street and removed most of the cash from an envelope left in the vehicle’s console. The thief reportedly missed or intentionally left behind $300 in the envelope before departing.

The 25-year-old  owner told deputies he thought he had locked the truck only to find out the locks don’t work.

Melander says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Central to celebrate athletic signe...

The following student-athletes will be signing their college letters of intent on Wednesday, May 4, ...

May 3, 2022 Comments

South to celebrate athletic signees...

Kansas News Sports News

May 3, 2022

Kansas Announces 2022 Volleyball Sc...

Sports News

May 3, 2022

K-State’s Revamped Catbacker Tour...

Sports News

May 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

South to celebrate athlet...
May 3, 2022Comments
City Truck, Tools Stolen
May 3, 2022Comments
Cash Stolen, Cash Left Be...
May 3, 2022Comments
Summer Youth Bus Program ...
May 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra