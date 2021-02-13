Salina, KS

Cash Hollistah Scholarship Applications Accepted

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2021

Ad Astra Books & Coffeehouse is now accepting grant applications for the Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

The scholarship, named after Salina rapper/poet Cash Hollistah, will be awarded to a graduating senior in Central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment, as well as poetry, music, or visual art. Students must fulfill academic requirements, and plan to attend an institution of higher education in the fall of 2021.

Applications are due by March 31st, 2021.

The scholarship is available to high school seniors in the following counties: Saline, McPherson, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Marion, Dickinson & Lincoln.

The grant application is available at thecashscholarship.org.

For more information, contact Tammy Jarvis at 785-833-2235, or [email protected]adastrabooksandcoffee.com.

