Cash Hollistah Scholarship Applications Accepted

Todd PittengerMarch 8, 2023

Ad Astra Books & Coffeehouse is now accepting grant applications for the Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

The scholarship, named after Salina rapper/poet Cash Hollistah, will be awarded to a graduating senior in Central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment, as well as poetry, music, or visual art.

Students must fulfill academic requirements, and plan to attend an institution of higher education in the fall of 2023.

Applications are due by April 15th, 2023. The scholarship is available to high school seniors in the following counties: Saline, McPherson, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Marion, Dickinson & Lincoln.

The grant application is available at thecashscholarship.org

