Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 19 °

Cash Hollistah Scholarship Applications Accepted

Todd PittengerFebruary 19, 2022

Ad Astra Books & Coffeehouse is now accepting grant applications for the Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

The scholarship, named after Salina rapper/poet Cash Hollistah, will be awarded to a graduating senior in Central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment, as well as poetry, music, or visual art.

Students must fulfill academic requirements, and plan to attend an institution of higher education in the fall of 2022.

Applications are due by March 31st, 2022. The scholarship is available to high school seniors in the following counties: Saline, McPherson, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Marion, Dickinson & Lincoln.

The grant application is available at thecashscholarship.org.

For more information, contact Tammy Jarvis at 785-833-2235, or [email protected]

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Fisheries Staff Test Latest Technol...

Staff from the Kanas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently tested the latest fishing technology ...

February 19, 2022 Comments

“Science on Screen” Showing in ...

Top News

February 19, 2022

Cash Hollistah Scholarship Applicat...

Top News

February 19, 2022

Four Killed in Crash

Kansas News

February 19, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fisheries Staff Test Late...
February 19, 2022Comments
Four Killed in Crash
February 19, 2022Comments
1 New COVID Death, 17 New...
February 18, 2022Comments
“Freedom ConvoyR...
February 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices