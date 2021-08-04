Cash Grabbed from Salina Store Register

Salina Police are looking for a man who managed to open a register at Walmart and steal over $1,500 in cash.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that around 9:35pm on Tuesday night, a black male in a black face mask opened the register in the electronics department and grabbed 85, twenty-dollar bills from the cash drawer and left the store with $1,700.

Police say video from the parking lot shows he may have left in a white van.

Investigators say the drawer was not forced open, but they do not believe the suspect is an employee of the store located at 2900 S. 9th Street.