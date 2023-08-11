Cash Grab and Run

Salina Police are investigating the theft of over $2,000 in cash from a truck driver.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a 53-year-old truck driver from Missouri contacted authorities after a group of men conspired to steal his money.

The victim told police they approached him at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th Thursday evening and asked him if he’d like to double his money if he won a gambling game they presented to him. When he pulled out $2,600 in cash – a tall, white male with blonde hair grabbed the money and ran off.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the store as the investigation continues.