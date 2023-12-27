Cash, Cigarettes Stolen in Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a Christmas day burglary at an area gas station.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that detectives are reviewing video files from the Rod’s #5 store at 680 South Phillips after a smash and grab crime.

Police say a person dressed in heavy layers and a face mask broke a glass door and spent 3-minutes behind the counter stealing $1,500 worth of cigarettes, vape pens, some Swisher Sweets and an undisclosed amount of money from the cash box.

The burglary occurred Christmas morning around 5:45am and was reported to police around 9am.