Cash and Store Supplies Stolen from Gas Stop

Police are investigating a business burglary at a Salina fuel stop.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a patrol officer stopped into the Salina Travel Center on West Crawford on Friday as part of his usual beat.

Staff had just completed a check on inventory and approached the officer to report a crime.

Police say sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning someone removed office supplies, $300 in cash and a laminating machine worth $600.

There was no sign of forced entry and there are no suspects.