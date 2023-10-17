Cash, 9mm Stolen from Car Lot’s Safe

Police are investigating a burglary from a Salina automotive dealer.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between Sunday afternoon at 4pm and Monday morning at 8am, someone forced entry into the office at Mancave Motors, 612 S. Broadway and removed an undisclosed amount of cash and a 9mm Glock pistol from the safe inside.

Loss is listed at just over $4,000. Police say the suspect or suspects took advantage of some damaged siding on the office’s exterior wall to enter the building. The case remains under investigation.