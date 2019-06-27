Cary Takes Over as Head of Swedes Softball Program

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Bethany College Department of Athletics announces the hiring of Gregory Cary as the new head softball coach.

“The Swedes softball program has a tradition of excellence in the classroom and on the field. I believe Coach Cary has the right tools and experiences to continue that excellence,” Bethany College President, William Jones said. “In my conversations with him, he spoke of the uniqueness of the Bethany campus and the Lindsborg communities. I know he will be a good fit for both.”

Cary comes to Bethany most recently from State University of New York Oneonta in Oneonta, N.Y. where he has been the assistant softball coach since August 2018. There he worked with outfielders and hitters in addition to recruiting duties. Cary had a goal of helping an already successful program reach the next level offensively by bringing in a simple hitting philosophy.

Before this, Cary was the head softball coach at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, N.Y. from August 2017-August 2018. During his time at Brooklyn, the team saw improvements from the previous season in batting average, on-base percentage, runs batted in, and fielding percentage. One senior pitcher had her best season statistically with a career high amount of wins, strikeouts, complete games, and a career low in earned run average.

For the 2016 season, Cary was the assistant softball coach at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Working with outfielders there, Cary was able to help the outfield squad achieve a .935 fielding percentage, in addition to this three of the four regular starters earned academic all-conference honors.

Before that, Cary spent two seasons as the head softball coach for Monroe College in Rochelle, N.Y. His team had the highest team GPA on campus for the 2014-15 academic year. Four student-athletes continued on to play for NCAA Division I or II institutions. The team also set program team records in batting average (.371), on base percentage (.428), stolen bases (54), and fielding percentage (.953).

“We are thrilled to welcome Gregory Cary as our new Head Softball Coach,” Interim Athletics Director, Laura Moreno said. “Coach Cary’s energy, enthusiasm, and positive attitude and demeanor stood out from the beginning, and were strongly evident throughout the entire hiring process. His work ethic, love for the game of softball, and philosophy of developing the overall student-athlete will provide an immediate benefit for Swedes Softball. Coach Cary is a great fit for Bethany College, and we are excited to have him join the Swedes Family!”

Cary earned an Associates of Arts degree in communication from State University of New York at Corning Community in May 2010 before obtaining his Bachelors of Arts degree in communications from State University of New York at Purchase College in May 2014.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the Bethany College Softball program,” Cary stated. “I want to thank President Jones, Interim Athletics Director, Laura Moreno and the search committee for allowing me this opportunity. I look forward to being a part of the Bethany College community and helping to instill the values of the college into current and future student athletes. An opportunity of this magnitude is what I’ve striving for over the past several years.”