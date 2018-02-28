Cartons of Cigarettes Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after an officer on patrol nearly missed catching two thieves in the act early Wednesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester says an officer was driving in the area of Kraft Manor around 12:50am and heard an alarm sound at a nearby business.

Moments later the officer found a window shattered at Smokes 4 Less located at 1805 S. 9th but no one inside.

A witness told police they saw two people dressed in hoodies wearing black, backpacks run out.

Police say approximately $900 in cigarettes were stolen while the cost to replace the 4-foot by 6-foot window is estimated at $600.