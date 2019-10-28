Salina, KS

Carter Stanley And Liam Jones Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

October 28, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas had two players pick up weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference as senior quarterback Carter Stanley took home the Offensive Player of the Week award and junior kicker Liam Jones was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week following KU’s win over Texas Tech.

Stanley, who hails from Vero Beach, Florida, recorded his seventh three-touchdown performance of his career against Texas Tech, and his second career 400-yard passing game in leading KU to the win over the Red Raiders. He is just one of two Jayhawks to ever throw 400 or more yards in two games in their career.

Stanley finished the game with 415 passing yards by completing 26-of-37 passes. He distributed the ball to six different Jayhawks, connecting on four passing plays longer than 48 yards, three of which resulted in scores. He also scored on a one-yard run.

Jones completed KU’s come-from-behind win by connecting on a 32-yard game-winning field goal. It marked the Choctaw, Oklahoma native’s first game-winning field goal of his career.

The Jayhawks trailed by 17 before they got on the board and then again by 13 in the second half. They entered the fourth quarter down seven points to TTU and tied the game up at 34—34 with 5:12 left to play. Stanley drove KU down the field and after having his game-winning attempt blocked, Jones stepped back on the field and drilled the 32-yarder for the win.

Stanley and Jones join junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment as Jayhawks earning Big 12 awards this season. Parchment took home Newcomer of the Week honors following KU’s game versus West Virginia.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

