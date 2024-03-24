Carter, Finister Enter Transfer Portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Cam Carter and redshirt freshman Dorian Finister have entered the transfer portal.

“We are thankful for all the hard work and dedication that Cam and Dorian gave to our program the past two seasons,” said Tang. “They both played significant roles in helping us win 45 games and advance to consecutive postseason appearances, including the Elite Eight in 2023. They will forever be Wildcats and we wish them the best as they move forward in their playing careers.”

Carter started all 70 games in his K-State career, averaging 10.4 points on 38.8 percent shooting, including 31.8 percent from 3-point range, to go with 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. This past season, he ranked second in scoring at 14.6 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.5 minutes per game. He was also second in double-digit scoring games (27) and third in 20-point games (5).

Finister played in 19 games, averaging 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.7 minutes per game, after redshirting the 2022-23 season.

K-State finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including a tie for ninth in the Big 12 with an 8-10 mark, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, including consecutive postseason appearances.

