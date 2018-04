Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone dented a vehicle in central Salina.

Police say the owner parked her 2011 Nissan Altima on the street in the 1900 block of Roach on Tuesday evening and discovered damage to the hood Wednesday morning as she came out to leave for work.

Authorities say the hood is caved-in and looks like someone jumped on it.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.