Carroll Dismantles Central to End Run

The Bishop Carroll offense racked up 402 first half yards, while the Central offense started hot, but sputtered in the second quarter in a 52-14 season ending loss for the Mustangs at Wichita on Friday night.

Salina Central came in to the Regional playoff game knowing that they had some tall odds. Not only did the Mustangs have to take on perennial power Bishop Carroll on the road, but they had to do so without its most important player, Taylon Peters, who was out with an injury.

The Mustangs got off to a quick start though. On the second play of the game, Jackson Kavanagh ran the ball 66-yards down the middle of the field for a score to put Central up 6-0 after a missed PAT.

Carroll would answer back with 14-unanswered points, but Kavanagh would then find his favorite target on the night, Ben Driver for a 65-yard passing score. The Mustangs tacked on a 2-point conversion to tie things up with 3:57 to go in the first quarter.

From that point on, it was all Carroll.

The Golden Eagles offense flew by the banged up Mustangs, converting on seven 3rd-down conversions in-a-row to take command. Carroll scored to end the first quarter and then outscored Central 21-0 in the second to take a comfortable 42-14 halftime lead.

Bishop Carroll’s defense, after the slow start, dominated the Central offensive front, blitzing Kavanagh all night, giving the Mustang quarterback no time to throw.

Central had no ability to sustain drives all night, as Carroll scored 38-unanswered points to advance on in the Class 5A State Playoffs.

Bishop Carroll (8-2) next plays No. 1 Wichita Northwest (10-0). The Grizzlies beat the Golden Eagles on the first game of the season by one for one of the two Carroll losses on the year.

Salina Central ends its season at 7-3.