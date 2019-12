A woman accused of leading the “carnival mafia” murders of a Wichita couple will stand trial in Barton County.

A judge ruled yesterday that there is enough evidence for 52-year-old Kimberly Younger to go to trial. Younger is charged with capital murder in the deaths of fair vendors Alfred and Pauline Carpenter.

The Carpenters were found dead in a shallow grave in Arkansas in 2018 after they disappeared from the Barton County Fair in Great Bend.