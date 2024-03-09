Caring For the Children

With a goal of providing quality, dependable childcare to families in a loving, nurturing, and safe environment for children to grow in their spiritual, mental, physical, and social development, a new childcare facility is now open in Salina.

Magnolia Kids Childcare Center’s mission is to “build God’s kingdom one tiny heart at a time.”

The new childcare facility is a step in the right direction to help in the childcare crunch many parents in Salina have been dealing with.

Organizations working together, including the Salina Area United Way and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, have set a priority in dealing with the issue of childcare, which is not a problem isolated to just Salina. Among other things, there are not nearly enough childcare space including facilities, staff, rooms, and space.

Last month Salina Catholic Schools Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center began a renovation and expansion project. And now a new facility has just opened for enrollment. Magnolia Kids Childcare Center is now open.

Magnolia Kids Childcare Center, which is located inside the First Covenant Church facility at 2625 East Magnolia Road, hosted an open house Friday night. The facility and program is funded in part by grants from the Salina Area United Way, Salina Regional Health Center, and the Salina Community Foundation.

Magnolia Kids Childcare Center Chair Susie Omli tells KSAL News the facility would not have been possible without a lot of hard work from a lot of people.

Magnolia Kids Childcare Center has space and curriculum for infants (2 weeks-walking), toddlers (walking to 2 1/2 years old) and pre-school (2 1/2 to school age).

Director Mary Butler tells KSAL News there are multiple areas customized for each age group. Not only is the facility very child-friendly, it’s also very safe and secure. It has room for 36 children. Eight children are already enrolled.

Magnolia Kids Childcare Center is currently accepting enrollment applications, and also employment applications to be part of the faculty and staff.

