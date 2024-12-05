Cargill / John Deere Plan Layoffs

Cargill is announcing the company will lay off about 8,000 workers. That’s five-percent of its global work force.

Cargill’s profits fell 36-percent in the past fiscal year, leading the company to a corporate restructuring.

Cargill is a Minnesota-based, family-owned company that provides food, ingredients, agriculture solutions, and industrial products. It’s the largest privately owned company in the U.S., . The company employs about 4,000 people in Kansas.

John Deere is making more cuts. The Illinois-based farming company is laying off more than 100 workers from John Deere Waterloo Works. The layoffs will go into effect January 5th.

John Deere has laid off more than 1,900 hundred workers at its production facilities and headquarters since May.

John Deere employs around 83,000 people globally. In the United States, John Deere has more than 60 facilities across 16 states, with 30,000 employees assembling their products. In Kansas, John Deere has a sales and marketing center in Olathe, and a plant in Coffeyville.

