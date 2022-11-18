Care Packages to Soldiers Made Easy

Sending care packages to deployed service members is the mission for one Solomon, Kansas woman and her organization Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America.

Amy Paden, Founder/President of Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how they have teamed up with owner Brian Vaughn at the UPS Store to send the care packages to soldiers for free.

“We are very excited to share that we are offering free shipping of packages the size of 12x12x6 FREE of charge to a deployed service members with addresses of APO, FPO or DPO,” she said.

The UPS Store is donating 1 box per family to send a care package to their deployed loved one. Family puts contents of items in the box that are permissible with United States Postal Guidelines. Family takes the box back to The UPS Store, tab of shipping is paid for courtesy of Packages for Warriors.

Paden will be busy this Saturday, November 19 at the Wintery Craft & Antique Bazaar event at the Salina Field House.

Concessions – Raffles – Vendors and more!

Proceeds go towards efforts of providing care packages to deployed service members.

Entry fee: Suggested donation $1.00, ages 15 years and up.