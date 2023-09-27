Cardiologists Joining Hospital Team

A couple of new cardiologists are joining the Salina Regional Health Center team.

According to the hospital, cardiologists Dr. David Battin and Dr. Karil Bellah will join their team.

Drs. Battin and Bellah will join cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. Elias Quintos and Dr. Richard Toon, along with a team of advanced practice providers.

Dr. Battin and Dr. Bellah will begin seeing patients November 1st at the Heart Center, 501 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite 380. Patients can call 785-452-6492 to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about The Heart Center and services offered, visit www.srhc.com.